Maha: Four bears found dead inside well in Chandrapur

PTI | Chandrapur | Updated: 29-04-2021 19:13 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 19:13 IST
Two bears and two bear cubs were found dead in a well at a village in Chandrapur forest range of Maharashtra on Thursday, an official said.

Local forest guards were alerted when a foul smell emanated from a well in Wadholi village in the morning, an official said.

Carcasses of two adult bears and two cubs were found inside the well, he said, adding that the animals must have fallen in accidentally.

Following initial probe, forest officials have ruled out poaching or foul play, he said.

The carcasses were around four days old and all the body parts are intact, he said.

The remains were disposed of in the presence of the divisional forest officer and assistant conservator of forest, the official added.

