Left Menu

Colombia warns of nine new strains of dangerous coffee fungus

Colombia's coffee federation has discovered nine new, more aggressive variants of the fungus that causes coffee rust, it said on Thursday, urging producers to plant more resistant coffee varieties to avoid spreading the disease.

Reuters | Updated: 30-04-2021 04:16 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 04:16 IST
Colombia warns of nine new strains of dangerous coffee fungus

Colombia's coffee federation has discovered nine new, more aggressive variants of the fungus that causes coffee rust, it said on Thursday, urging producers to plant more resistant coffee varieties to avoid spreading the disease. Colombia, the world's top producer of washed arabica, has 855,000 hectares (2.1 million acres) of coffee crops, while some 500,000 families depend on the industry.

Since 1983, when rust was first detected in the South American country, the National Center for Investigations of Coffee (Cenicafe) - the federation's scientific arm - has identified 22 varieties of the rust. "I call on coffee producers to build or renew their crops with resistant varieties, using certified seeds," the federation's director general, Roberto Velez, said in a statement.

Coffee rust is a disease caused by the fungus Hemileia vastatrix, which attacks the leaves of coffee plants and ruins crops. In Colombia, the climate and altitude of coffee crops are favorable for coffee rust, Cenicafe director Alvaro Gaitan said.

Coffee rust, the most common disease affecting coffee plants in the world, is present in all producing countries and can cause losses of between 30% and 80% in susceptible plant varieties when outbreaks are not managed quickly. Resistant plant varieties account for just over 84% of Colombia's coffee crops, with susceptible varieties making up the remaining 16%.

Regular measurements show that while the average incidence of rust in susceptible varieties is 20% or more, it is 6% or less in resistant varieties.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Pfizer begins to export U.S.-made COVID-19 shots, first doses sent to Mexico

Pfizer Incs shipment of COVID-19 vaccine to Mexico this week includes doses made in its U.S. plant, the first of what are expected to be ongoing exports of its shots from the United States, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on ...

More subdued second day of Colombia tax reform protests

Far fewer protesters came out on Thursday for a second day of demonstrations against a tax reform proposed by the Colombian government, which among other things would expand items subject to value-added tax.Marches called by major unions to...

Colombia warns of nine new strains of dangerous coffee fungus

Colombias coffee federation has discovered nine new, more aggressive variants of the fungus that causes coffee rust, it said on Thursday, urging producers to plant more resistant coffee varieties to avoid spreading the disease. Colombia, th...

Four North Carolina deputies involved in fatal shooting of Andrew Brown return to duty

Four North Carolina deputies suspended over the fatal shooting of a Black man while trying to serve him with a search warrant have returned to duty after investigators found they never fired their guns, but three others who did will remain ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021