Sorabjee will always be remembered for contribution to constitutional law: Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday condoled the demise of former Attorney General Soli Sorabjee, saying that he would always be remembered for his contribution in the field of constitutional law.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2021 10:58 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 10:58 IST
Home Minister Amit Shah and former Attorney General Soli Sorabjee. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday condoled the demise of former Attorney General Soli Sorabjee, saying that he would always be remembered for his contribution in the field of constitutional law. "Anguished to learn about the passing away of Shri Soli Sorabjee, a noted jurist and former Attorney General of India," Shah tweeted.

He added, "Sorabjee was a doyen of the legal fraternity, who will always be remembered for his contribution in the field of constitutional law. My condolences to his family." Defence Minister Rajnath Singh too expressed grief at Sorabjee's demise earlier.

"Deeply pained by the demise of India's former Attorney General and veteran jurist, Shri Soli Sorabjee. He was an exceptional legal mind and a great scholar of our constitution. His services to the nation will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family," he said. Sorabjee died earlier on Friday morning at the age of 91. He is survived by his wife, two daughters and two sons.

Born on March 9, 1930, Sorabjee and was a champion of freedom of speech and expression. Sorabjee had been honoured with Padma Vibhushan in 2003, for his contribution towards the defence of the freedom of expression and the protection of human rights. Sorabjee held several offices in organisations of national and international repute. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

