Telangana reports 7,646 new COVID-19 cases

A total of 7,646 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Telangana as of Thursday, said state health bulletin on Friday.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 30-04-2021 12:50 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 12:50 IST
Telangana reports 7,646 new COVID-19 cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A total of 7,646 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Telangana as of Thursday, said state health bulletin on Friday. A total of 5,926 people have recovered while 53 people lost their lives over the last 24 hours.

According to the state Health Department, the total tally of COVID-19 positive cases in the state currently stands at 4,35,606. As many as 3,55,618 people have been discharged during the said period. The death toll of Telangana stands at 2,261. There are 77,727 active cases in the state.

The State Health Department said that 79.8 per cent of the cases are asymptomatic while 20.2 per cent are symptomatic. The recovery rate of Telangana is 81.63 per cent and the case fatality rate stands at 0.51 per cent. As many as 77,091 samples were tested for COVID-19 on Thursday, taking the total number of tests in Telangana to 1,29,05,854.

Witnessing a continuous surge in coronavirus infections across the country, India recorded 3,86,452 new COVID-19 cases, 3,498 related deaths and 2,97,540 recoveries on Thursday. The cumulative count of the COVID-19 cases has gone up to 1,87,62,976. The total active cases of the infection in India have now mounted to 31,70,228. (ANI)

