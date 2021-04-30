U.S. national security adviser says he discussed summit with Russian counterpart
U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said he spoke with his Russian counterpart on Friday morning on planning for a summit between the U.S. and Russian presidents. "We are actively discussing that issue," Sullivan told an Aspen Security Forum webinar. this morning trying to make plans for a summit this summer."Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-04-2021 21:38 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 21:38 IST
