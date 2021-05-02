Left Menu

Britain's Princess Charlotte to celebrate sixth birthday

Britain's royal family released a photograph on Saturday of a smiling Princess Charlotte, one of Queen Elizabeth's great-grandchildren, the day before the princess celebrates her sixth birthday. Charlotte's elder brother Prince George was born in July 2013 and her younger brother Prince Louis was born in April 2018.

Reuters | London | Updated: 02-05-2021 03:25 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 03:21 IST
Britain's Princess Charlotte to celebrate sixth birthday
Charlotte is fourth in line to the British throne and is the only daughter of Prince William, Elizabeth's grandson, and his wife Kate, Duchess of Cambridge. Image Credit: Twitter (@Kensington Royal)

Britain's royal family released a photograph on Saturday of a smiling Princess Charlotte, one of Queen Elizabeth's great-grandchildren, the day before the princess celebrates her sixth birthday. Charlotte is fourth in line to the British throne and is the only daughter of Prince William, Elizabeth's grandson, and his wife Kate, Duchess of Cambridge.

In the picture, Charlotte is shown wearing a blue dress with a pink floral pattern and pink buttons, and she stands with her arms stretched out and her hair falling over her shoulders, smiling at the camera. The photograph was taken by Kate earlier on Saturday in Norfolk, eastern England, where the family currently live.

Charlotte was born in London on May 2, 2015, and is William and Kate's second child. Charlotte's elder brother Prince George was born in July 2013 and her younger brother Prince Louis was born in April 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Pfizer to start shipping coronavirus vaccine to Canada; India posts new record daily rise in COVID-19 cases and more

Reliance becomes India's largest producer of medical grade liquid oxygen from single location

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules; Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs and more

Researchers discover new vulnerability affecting billions of computers globally

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

DR Congo declares state of siege over eastern bloodshed

Adds reports of killing of imam at Beni mosque By Erikas Mwisi KambaleBENI, Democratic Republic of Congo, May 1 Reuters - M ilitants killed at least 19 people, including 10 soldiers, in raids on two villages in the east of Democratic Republ...

Chad: UN rights office profoundly disturbed over violence against protesters

Six people were reportedly killed and several wounded in the capital, NDjamena, on Tuesday and in the second-largest city, Moundou, Marta Hurtado, spokesperson for OHCHR, told the regular press briefing in Geneva.And while more than 700 pe...

Brazil registers 2,656 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday

Brazil registered 2,656 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday and 66,964 new confirmed cases, according to data released by the nations Health Ministry.The South American country has now registered 406,437 total coronavirus deaths and 14,725,975 tota...

COVID-19 ‘vaccine equity in action’ in the Maldives: a UN Resident Coordinator blog

The Maldives had reported some 29,000 cases of the virus with 72 deaths up until 29 April.As World Immunization Week comes to an end, Ms Haswell explains how the UN has supported the authorities in the fight against the pandemic. UN Maldive...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021