Earthquake of 4.2 magnitude hits Nagaland

An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale hit Nagaland on Saturday morning, as per the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The quake took place around 5 am, 74 kilometers east of Mokokchung.

The epicentre of the quake was located at a depth of 81 kilometers. No loss of lives and properties have been reported yet.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)