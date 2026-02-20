Left Menu

Tragic Fall: ASOS Co-Founder Quentin Griffiths Passes Away in Thailand

Quentin Griffiths, co-founder of ASOS, died in a tragic fall from a balcony in Pattaya, Thailand. Police indicate it might be suicide, with no signs of foul play. Concerns over legal actions from his ex-wife were found. The news gained attention after British media coverage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 20-02-2026 15:23 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 15:23 IST
Quentin Griffiths, the co-founder of British fast-fashion retailer ASOS, has tragically died after falling from a balcony in Thailand, according to Thai police on Friday. The incident occurred on February 9, when Griffiths, aged 58, reportedly fell from the 17th floor of an apartment block in Pattaya, a popular seaside resort city.

The police who arrived at the scene discovered the body of a British national, later identified as Quentin John Griffiths, on the ground below the balcony. Initial investigations suggest the fall was a suicide, with no indications of foul play. CCTV footage did not show anyone entering his apartment, where he lived alone. The body has been sent for an autopsy.

A Thai friend of Griffiths mentioned to the police that he had been anxious about lawsuits involving his former wife, a Thai national. Documents related to these lawsuits were found in his apartment. The case only attracted media attention after being reported by The Sun newspaper in Britain. Griffiths was known as the co-founder of ASOS in 2000 and maintained significant shares in the company after leaving.

(With inputs from agencies.)

