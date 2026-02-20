Tourism Boom in Jammu and Kashmir: Post-2019 Revival Sees Millions Flocking to Region

The government of Jammu and Kashmir has announced a dramatic surge in tourist arrivals in the post-2019 period, with over 7.85 crore tourists visiting the Union Territory between 2023 and 2025. This contrasts sharply with the 4.76 crore visitors during 2016–18, showcasing a significant revival in the tourism sector.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah presented detailed data in the Legislative Assembly, indicating a notable increase in the Kashmir division, where tourist numbers rose from 59.56 lakh during 2016–18 to 2.42 crore between 2023 and 2025. However, a drop was noted in 2025 due to the Pahalgam terror attack and weather disruptions.

In the Jammu region, tourist numbers increased from 4.16 crore in 2016–18 to 5.43 crore from 2023 to 2025. The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine remained a major draw, highlighting the role of religious tourism in the area's sustained growth. Several other destinations also saw rising footfall post-2019.

(With inputs from agencies.)