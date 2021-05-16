Left Menu

Funeral of Kerala woman killed in Israel held at church in Idukki

ANI | Idukki (Kerala) | Updated: 16-05-2021 21:10 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 21:10 IST
Jonathan Zadka, consul general of Israel to South India visited Kerala woman's home at Keerithodu (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

The funeral of the Kerala woman, who died in Israel following a Palestinian rocket strike earlier this week, was held at Nithya Sahaya Matha Church in Keerithodu of Idukki district on Sunday. The mortal remains of Soumya Santhosh (30) were brought to her Kanjiramthanam residence near Adimali in Idukki earlier today.

Jonathan Zadka, consul general of Israel to South India, visited Soumya's home at Keerithodu to pay his last respects and extend condolences to the deceased's family. "CG, @Jonathan_Zadka, paid a visit to the family of Soumya Santhosh who lost her life during #Hamasattack on #Iseael. On behalf of the Israeli people, @israelinbenguluru extends its condolences to the family at loss. We hope peace restores soon," the Consulate General of Israel to Bengaluru said in a tweet.

"Honoured to pay my respects and convey our sympathies to the family and friends of Soumya Santosh as she was laid to rest in her hometown Keerithod, Kerala. May she RIP our prayers are with the family that lost an angel in a cowardly Hamas terror attack," Zadka tweeted. The 30-year-old Indian woman, hailing from Idukki in Kerala, was among those killed in Israel in a a rocket attack by a Palestinian Islamist group on Tuesday.

She was working as a caretaker to an elderly woman at a house in the Ashkelon, which borders the Gaza strip. According to her family, she was living in Israel for the last seven years, while her husband and nine-year-old son stay in Kerala. The ongoing violence between Israel and Palestine marks a dramatic escalation of tensions linked to the potential eviction of Palestinian families from East Jerusalem by Israeli settlers and access to one of the most sacred sites in the city, which is a key hub for Islam, Judaism and Christianity. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

