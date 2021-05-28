Left Menu

SADC Double Troika Summit reaffirms solidarity with Mozambique

The summit, which was held in Maputo, Mozambique on Thursday, received a report from the Chairperson of the Organ on the security situation in the Cabo Delgado Province, in the northern part of Mozambique.

Updated: 28-05-2021 15:29 IST

The Summit agreed to convene an extraordinary Summit by 20 June 2021 in Mozambique. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
The Double Troika Summit of the Heads of State and Government of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) has reaffirmed its solidarity with Mozambique, and its continued efforts in addressing terrorism and ensuring lasting peace and security.



"The Summit noted the progress in finding a lasting solution to terrorism and acts of violent extremism in Cabo Delgado Province, and considered the proposed regional response in support of the Republic of Mozambique," the statement from the Summit said.

The Summit agreed to convene an extraordinary Summit by 20 June 2021 in Mozambique.

The Summit noted progress towards the establishment and operationalisation of the SADC Humanitarian and Emergency Operations Centre (SHOC), which will enhance regional capabilities in risk and disaster management, and commended Mozambique for its commitment to host the centre.

The Summit commended the initiative of Mozambique to organise a Business Forum on the margins of the SADC Summit and invited the Member States to participate.

"The Summit expressed sympathy and solidarity with the Government and people of the Democratic Republic of Congo following the Nyiragongo volcanic eruption in Goma, which caused the destruction of property, loss of life and displacement of people.

"The Summit commended President Dr Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi, Chairperson of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation for spearheading the work of the Organ," the statement said.

The Summit also commended President of Mozambique and Chairperson of SADC Filipe Jacinto Nyusi for his leadership in coordinating the regional integration agenda, and in mitigating the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The leaders thanked President Nyusi for hosting the Double Troika Summit.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

