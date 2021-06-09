Left Menu

Hyderabad Metro reschedules timings after lockdown extension in Telangana

In view of the extension of the lockdown by Telangana government, the timings of the Hyderabad Metro Rail service have been rescheduled.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 09-06-2021 22:17 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 22:17 IST
Hyderabad Metro reschedules timings after lockdown extension in Telangana
Visual of metro in Telangana (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In view of the extension of the lockdown by Telangana government, the timings of the Hyderabad Metro Rail service have been rescheduled. As per the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited, KVB Reddy, "During the lockdown period, Hyderabad Metro Rail will start its first train from respective terminal stations at 7 am, while the last train will depart at 5 pm and end at the respective terminating stations by 6 pm."

For everyone's safety, passengers are also advised to strictly follow the COVID-19 safety guidelines including social distancing, wearing of face masks, regular hand sanitisation and thermal screening, among others. "Passengers are requested to cooperate with security personnel and staff of Hyderabad Metro Rail in their efforts towards keeping their journey safe," said the official.

In the wake of surge in COVID cases in some districts of the state, Telangana has extended COVID-induced lockdown for another 10 days, starting from June 10. "The spread of COVID-19 is not under control in Satthupalli, Madhira, Nalgonda, Nagarjuna Sagar, Munugode, Devarakonda, Miryalguda Assembly segments, therefore it has been decided to extend the existing lockdown", the state cabinet said.

The cabinet also decided to give relaxation between 6 am to 5 pm during the lockdown and also granted an additional one hour, till 6 pm, for people to reach home from their offices. As per the Union Health Ministry, Telangana logged 1,100 fresh COVID-19 cases, 2,982 discharges and 15 deaths today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to space next month; Relativity Space raises $650 million for bigger 3D-printed rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to spac...

 Global
3
Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vaccinations; Giant drone sculpture menaces New York City, with intent

Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vac...

 Global
4
EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electric car -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electr...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021