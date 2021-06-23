Left Menu

President Ramaphosa to participate in SADC Extraordinary Summit

“This Summit is a follow up of the Extraordinary SADC Double Troika Summit that took place in Mozambique, on 27 May 2021,” the Presidency said in a statement on Wednesday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 23-06-2021 15:45 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 15:45 IST
President Ramaphosa to participate in SADC Extraordinary Summit
The President is accompanied by the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor and State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived in Maputo, the Republic of Mozambique, to participate in the Extraordinary Summit of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) scheduled for later today.

The Presidency said the Summit will among others consider the proposed Southern African Development Community (SADC) Regional Response and Support to the Republic of Mozambique to address terrorism and acts of violent extremism in the Cabo Delgado Province in the Republic of Mozambique.

"This Summit is a follow up of the Extraordinary SADC Double Troika Summit that took place in Mozambique, on 27 May 2021," the Presidency said in a statement on Wednesday.

The President is accompanied by the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor and State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

 India
2
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
3
Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

 Sweden
4
Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021