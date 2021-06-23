Tax Inspectors Without Borders launches programme in Bhutan

Tax Inspectors Without Borders (TIWB), a joint initiative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), launched its programme in Bhutan today. India was chosen as the Partner Jurisdiction and has provided the Tax Expert for this programme.

This programme is expected to be of about 24 months' duration through which India in collaboration with the UNDP and the TIWB Secretariat aims to aid Bhutan in strengthening its tax administration by transferring technical know-how and skills to its tax auditors and through sharing of best audit practices. The focus of the programme will be in the area of International Taxation and Transfer Pricing.

Shri J.B. Mohapatra, Chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) attended the launch through videoconferencing along with Mr Nipud Gyeltshen, the Officiating Director-General, Department of Revenue & Customs, Bhutan; Ms Rusudan Kemularia, Head of the TIWB Secretariat; and other senior officers from Bhutan, UNDP, OECD, TIWB Secretariat and Foreign Tax & Tax Research Division of CBDT.

This programme is another milestone in the continued cooperation between India and Bhutan and India's continued and active support for South-South cooperation.

(With Inputs from PIB)