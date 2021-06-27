Left Menu

The 2012-batch officer will hold the additional charge of Member Secretary, Mo School.Sonepur Collector Monisha Banerjee was transferred to Bargarh.

Odisha govt transfers 19 IAS officers in major reshuffle
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a major reshuffle, the Odisha government transferred 19 IAS officers on Sunday, including Malkangiri Collector Yeddula Vijay who was accused of favoring a businessman from Andhra Pradesh.

Vijay, a 2014-batch officer, was appointed as the Director of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services in Cuttack.

PC Chaudhary, a 2010 batch officer, was made the CEO of Western Odisha Development Council (WODC). He was posted as OSD of GA and PG Department.

Suresh Kumar Vashishth of 1998 batch was appointed as Commissioner-cum-Secretary of Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment Department. He was the Special Secretary of the department in his last assignment.

Bhupendra Singh Poonia of 2008 batch was appointed the Managing Director of IPICOL, replacing 2003-batch officer Jawale Nitin Bhanudas.

Bhanudas will be sent on an inter-state deputation to Maharashtra.

Poonia will also hold the charge of Additional Secretary of Industries Department and ED of IDCO.

Gajapati Collector Anupam Saha was appointed the State Project Director of OSEPA. The 2012-batch officer will hold the additional charge of Member Secretary, Mo School.

Sonepur Collector Monisha Banerjee was transferred to Bargarh.

