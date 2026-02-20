Odisha Unveils Ambitious Budget Focusing on Growth and Empowerment

Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has unveiled a Rs 3.10 lakh crore budget for the fiscal year 2026-27, with a strong emphasis on agriculture, rural development, and women empowerment. The budget earmarks Rs 1,80,000 crore for program expenditure, which constitutes approximately 58 percent of the total budget.

Additionally, the administrative expenditure is slated at Rs 1,14,000 crore, while Rs 5,375 crore has been allocated for Disaster Risk Management Funds. The capital outlay stands at Rs 72,100 crore, representing 6.5 percent of the Gross State Domestic Product and 23.3 percent of the state budget, according to Majhi.

In a new initiative focused on women empowerment, the Chief Minister announced the 'Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangal Yojana.' Under this scheme, girls from economically weaker sections will benefit from a Rs 20,000 savings instrument at birth and receive Rs 1,00,001 upon completing graduation.

