Left Menu

PM Modi greets Chartered Accountants on CA Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted Chartered Accountants (CAs) on Chartered Accountants' Day and hailed the community for playing a vital role in India's progress.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2021 11:32 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 11:32 IST
PM Modi greets Chartered Accountants on CA Day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted Chartered Accountants (CAs) on Chartered Accountants' Day and hailed the community for playing a vital role in India's progress. In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, "Greetings to all Chartered Accountants on CA Day. This community has a vital role in India's progress. I call upon all CAs to keep the focus on excellence so that Indian firms emerge as one of the best globally."

July 1 is celebrated as National Chartered Accountant Day in India. The day is observed in order to celebrate the formation of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on July 1, 1949. Notably, the ICAI is the only licensing and regulatory body for the financial audit and accounting profession in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

 Denmark
2
Health News Roundup: Heart inflammation after COVID-19 shots higher-than-expected in the study of U.S. military; Romania to sell excess COVID-19 vaccines to Denmark

Health News Roundup: Heart inflammation after COVID-19 shots higher-than-exp...

 Global
3
Google Chat now suggests group conversations based on Calendar events

Google Chat now suggests group conversations based on Calendar events

 Global
4
Refreshed Google Meet experience expands to Meet hardware devices

Refreshed Google Meet experience expands to Meet hardware devices

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021