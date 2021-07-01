PM Modi greets Chartered Accountants on CA Day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted Chartered Accountants (CAs) on Chartered Accountants' Day and hailed the community for playing a vital role in India's progress.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted Chartered Accountants (CAs) on Chartered Accountants' Day and hailed the community for playing a vital role in India's progress. In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, "Greetings to all Chartered Accountants on CA Day. This community has a vital role in India's progress. I call upon all CAs to keep the focus on excellence so that Indian firms emerge as one of the best globally."
July 1 is celebrated as National Chartered Accountant Day in India. The day is observed in order to celebrate the formation of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on July 1, 1949. Notably, the ICAI is the only licensing and regulatory body for the financial audit and accounting profession in the country. (ANI)
