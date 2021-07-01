Left Menu

Sudan increases fuel prices after subsidies removed

Sudan has increased fuel prices for the first time since subsidies were removed, energy minister Jadein Ali Obeid said on Thursday. The price of gasoline went up to 320 Sudanese pounds ($0.7094) per litre from 290 pounds, while the price of diesel went up to 305 pounds per litre from 285, according to a Reuters witness.

Reuters | Updated: 01-07-2021 23:16 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 23:12 IST
Sudan increases fuel prices after subsidies removed
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sudan

Sudan has increased fuel prices for the first time since subsidies were removed, energy minister Jadein Ali Obeid said on Thursday.

The price of gasoline went up to 320 Sudanese pounds ($0.7094) per litre from 290 pounds, while the price of diesel went up to 305 pounds per litre from 285, according to a Reuters witness. "This slight increase in prices came after the monthly assessment of the prices of gasoline and diesel, which was carried out based on international prices," the minister told Reuters.

Sudan fully liberalized gasoline and diesel prices in June, in line with IMF-monitored reforms, leading to an immediate nearly doubling in prices. As a result of reforms, Sudan was cleared to seek debt relief on $56 billion in external debt earlier this week.

"If the world price drops next month, prices will be reduced. This is a policy that is applied in most of the countries in the world," the minister added. ($1 = 451.1082 Sudanese pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Global
2
Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

 United States
3
Slack adds new tools to improve collaboration in work-from-anywhere world

Slack adds new tools to improve collaboration in work-from-anywhere world

Global
4
AT&T to migrate its 5G mobile network to Microsoft Azure

AT&T to migrate its 5G mobile network to Microsoft Azure

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021