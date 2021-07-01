Sudan increases fuel prices after subsidies removed

Sudan has increased fuel prices for the first time since subsidies were removed, energy minister Jadein Ali Obeid said on Thursday.

The price of gasoline went up to 320 Sudanese pounds ($0.7094) per litre from 290 pounds, while the price of diesel went up to 305 pounds per litre from 285, according to a Reuters witness. "This slight increase in prices came after the monthly assessment of the prices of gasoline and diesel, which was carried out based on international prices," the minister told Reuters.

Sudan fully liberalized gasoline and diesel prices in June, in line with IMF-monitored reforms, leading to an immediate nearly doubling in prices. As a result of reforms, Sudan was cleared to seek debt relief on $56 billion in external debt earlier this week.

"If the world price drops next month, prices will be reduced. This is a policy that is applied in most of the countries in the world," the minister added. ($1 = 451.1082 Sudanese pounds)

