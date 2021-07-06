Left Menu

Iran says small roof damage from June sabotage at nuclear site

There was limited damage from a sabotage attempt at a building of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization in June, the Iranian government said on Tuesday, despite satellite images appearing to show that part of a roof was missing.

There was limited damage from a sabotage attempt at a building of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization in June, the Iranian government said on Tuesday, despite satellite images appearing to show that part of a roof was missing. "We have had no damage to equipment. There was small damage to a roof and the (satellite) pictures were taken when the roof was removed for repairs," government spokesman Ali Rabiei told a news conference carried by state media.

Iranian state media on June 23 said the sabotage attempt against the nuclear building had been foiled, adding that it caused no "loss of life or property damage". Iran has accused Israel of several attacks on facilities linked to its nuclear programme and killing its nuclear scientists over the past years. Israel has neither denied nor confirmed the allegations.

