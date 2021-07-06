Left Menu

NW urges community to ignore message about Mahikeng Total Shutdown

“The use of social media platforms to encourage, incite and mobilise others to commit a crime is therefore discouraged,” the police said. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 06-07-2021 17:28 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 17:28 IST
NW urges community to ignore message about Mahikeng Total Shutdown
The SAPS warned they will not tolerate any criminality or action intended to cause destruction to properties including essential infrastructure and disruption of basic services. Image Credit: Twitter (@SAPoliceService)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The South African Police Service (SAPS) in the North West province has urged community members to ignore a message that is doing rounds on social media about the so-called "Mahikeng Total Shutdown" on Wednesday.

The message is meant to mobilise the public to take part in illegal activity.

"Law-abiding citizens are advised to respect the rule of law and not to participate in actions that are destined to undermine and challenge the authority of the State," the South African Police Service said in a statement.

"The use of social media platforms to encourage, incite and mobilise others to commit a crime is therefore discouraged," the police said.

The SAPS warned they will not tolerate any criminality or action intended to cause destruction to properties including essential infrastructure and disruption of basic services.

"We are therefore calling upon all members of the community to not only avoid being part of any action that is intended to undermine or challenge the authority of the State, but to also report all criminal acts to the police," said Lieutenant General Sello Kwena.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Exclusive: South Korea in talks with mRNA vaccine makers to make up to 1 billion doses - government official and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
2
Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

 Australia
3
EIB supports venture capital for innovative startups in Bavaria

EIB supports venture capital for innovative startups in Bavaria

 Germany
4
Fitch rates REC Ltd's proposed USD notes BBB-minus

Fitch rates REC Ltd's proposed USD notes BBB-minus

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021