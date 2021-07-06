Left Menu

COVID-19: Lanka bans public meetings, protests over threat to rapid transmission

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 06-07-2021 21:01 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 20:54 IST
COVID-19: Lanka bans public meetings, protests over threat to rapid transmission
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka on Tuesday banned protests and public meetings until further notice in a bid to arrest the spread of COVID-19, saying there is a threat of rapid transmission of the coronavirus pandemic through large gatherings.

The Director General of Health Services Dr Asela Gunawardena has written to the Inspector General of Police informing him of the decision.

"There is a threat of rapid spreading of COVID-19 through large gatherings of public meetings and protests. Such gatherings and protest action must not be held until further notice," a police headquarters statement said.

The violators would be dealt with the quarantine regulations, it said.

In the recent weeks, protests take place daily in the farming areas where farmers are protesting against the government's decision to ban the import of chemical fertilisers.

They claim that their crops are getting affected due to the scarcity of chemical fertilisers.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has ordered that the import of chemical fertilisers be halted and the farmers must use organic fertilisers for cultivation.

This week, a few Opposition politicians faced arrest for taking part in the fertiliser demonstrations while breaking quarantine regulations, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Exclusive: South Korea in talks with mRNA vaccine makers to make up to 1 billion doses - government official and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
2
Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

 Australia
3
Fitch rates REC Ltd's proposed USD notes BBB-minus

Fitch rates REC Ltd's proposed USD notes BBB-minus

 Global
4
EIB supports venture capital for innovative startups in Bavaria

EIB supports venture capital for innovative startups in Bavaria

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021