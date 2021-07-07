Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2021 14:01 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 13:53 IST
MoS Women and Child Development Debasree Chauduri resigns
Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
Ahead of the expected rejig of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Council of Ministers, Minister of State for Women and Child Development Ministry Debasree Chaudhuri resigned from the Union Cabinet on Wednesday.

Chaudhuri submitted her resignation this morning, one of her close aides said.

Chaudhuri was elected to the Lok Sabha from West Bengal's Raiganj constituency in the 2019 general elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

