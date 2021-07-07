MoS Women and Child Development Debasree Chauduri resigns

Ahead of the expected rejig of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Council of Ministers, Minister of State for Women and Child Development Ministry Debasree Chaudhuri resigned from the Union Cabinet on Wednesday.

Chaudhuri submitted her resignation this morning, one of her close aides said.

Chaudhuri was elected to the Lok Sabha from West Bengal's Raiganj constituency in the 2019 general elections.

