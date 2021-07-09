UK police officer pleads guilty to woman's murder
Reuters | London | Updated: 09-07-2021 15:31 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 15:09 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
A police officer on Friday admitted murdering Sarah Everard whose killing sparked anger and soul-searching across Britain about what police, government and society can do to stop male violence against women.
Wayne Couzens, 48, a London officer who guarded diplomatic premises, had previously admitted rape and kidnap.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Wayne Couzens
- Sarah Everard
- Britain
- London
Advertisement