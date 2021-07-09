Left Menu

Delhi transport dept to deploy 50 teams to monitor bus movement at inundated underpasses during monsoon

With monsoon just around the corner, 50 teams of the Delhi transport department will be deployed to ensure buses do not enter inundated underpasses and routes of some of them are diverted.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2021 22:33 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 22:33 IST
Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Friday.. Image Credit: ANI
With monsoon just around the corner, 50 teams of the Delhi transport department will be deployed to ensure buses do not enter inundated underpasses and routes of some of them are diverted.

Visuals of buses submerging in underpasses surface during monsoon every year. Speaking to ANI, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said that instructions have been given to monitor buses going to areas prone to waterlogging and divert them.

"Today I reviewed the possibility of waterlogging at hotspots like Minto Road during monsoon. Depot buses must be managed by teams on orders given by the DTC transport commissioner. Instructions have been given to depot managers that they have to monitor buses of their depots and areas prone to waterlogging. They will have to stop buses from entering waterlogged areas and divert them. Routes will be changed. 50 teams will be deployed. There will be teams from every depot." "It is the responsibility of the driver as well if he sees that there is waterlogging at a certain place he should avoid that route. If we found any bus at such places then we will suspend driver and depot manager," he said.

These teams will also remain in touch with Traffic Police to divert buses. Gahlot said that photos of buses in water-clogged areas will not come up this time. He said he will visit these waterlogging-prone areas and review preparedness.

In July 2020, a man had died after his van got stuck in the water-logged Minto bridge. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

