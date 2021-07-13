Dist authorities in Bengal told to wrap up Yaas compensation transfer process by Friday

The West Bengal government has asked all district administrations to complete by Friday the process of transferring compensation to the accounts of people affected by Cyclone Yaas, under its 'Duare Tran' scheme, a senior official said on Tuesday.

At least 1.5 lakh cyclone-hit people have received the compensation till Monday, he said.

According to the official, verification of the applications got delayed in some districts due to heavy rain over the past couple of days, but Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi has now asked the administrations to get the necessary work done by this week.

Cyclone Yaas, which struck the state and neighbouring Odisha in May, had left behind a trail of destruction, especially in the coastal regions.

Notably, the state government, after due verification, has rejected as ''bogus'' almost 50 per cent of the over three lakh applications filed seeking compensation for the damage.

The process of transferring money, which began on July 1, was scheduled to be completed in seven days.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, while launching the programme in May, had asked those affected by Yaas to individually apply in writing to seek dole, as she sought to avoid a controversy similar to the one that had erupted during distribution of relief after cyclone Amphan.

Opposition parties had claimed that TMC leaders siphoned off money meant for cyclone Amphan relief.

Official sources said the state will incur an expenditure of Rs 8,000 crore to compensate all beneficiaries of cyclone Yaas.

Banerjee had earlier said that around 2.21 lakh hectare of crops and 71,560 hectare of horticulture have been destroyed in Bengal by the cyclone.

She also said that the state has faced a loss of more than Rs 20,000 crore due to the natural disaster.

According to a state government notification, someone whose agricultural land has suffered damaged by Yaas would get anything between Rs 1,000 and Rs 25,000.

Any affected farmer cultivating betel leaf and a person who lost his cattle in the calamity are entitled to a compensation of Rs 5,000 and Rs 30,000 respectively.

The notification further said that the state would pay a compensation of Rs 5,000 for partially damaged mudhouses and Rs 20,000 for fully damaged ones. PTI SCH RMS RMS

