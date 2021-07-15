Left Menu

U.S. and Russia climate envoys agree to work together

Reuters | Updated: 15-07-2021 20:46 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 20:38 IST
Climate envoys from the United States and Russia agreed to work together to tackle greenhouse gas emissions, energy efficiency and Arctic climate problems, a joint statement issued on Thursday said.

The statement from U.S. climate envoy John Kerry and Russian counterpart Ruslan Edelgeriyev said they will work together on a range of issues including satellite monitoring of emissions, reducing emissions of the powerful greenhouse gas methane, and climate finance. Kerry, while on a visit to Moscow spoke on Wednesday to Russian President Vladimir Putin by phone.

Kerry also told Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow that he wanted to set out proposals to urgently try to get the two big greenhouse gas emitters working together to battle global warming.

