Left Menu

Ukraine calls consultations with EU, Germany on Nord Stream 2

Germany has committed as part of an agreement with Washington to take action, including possible sanctions, at the European level if Russia uses energy as a weapon in dealings with other countries, a senior U.S. State Department official said.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 22-07-2021 01:18 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 01:15 IST
Ukraine calls consultations with EU, Germany on Nord Stream 2
Representative Image. Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine has started official consultations with the European Union and Germany about Nord Stream 2, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Wednesday, ratcheting up Kyiv's opposition to the pipeline which it says is a threat to Europe's security.

Kuleba said on Twitter that official notes to Brussels and Berlin had already been sent. He made the statement minutes after Germany and the United States jointly announced a deal that would map out the consequences for Russia if Moscow uses the new pipeline to harm Ukraine or other eastern European countries.

"Ukraine is officially initiating consultations with @EU_Commission & Germany on NS2, which threatens Ukraine's security, violates the diversification principle of the EU Energy Union. Notes to Brussels & Berlin already sent," he said. Germany has committed as part of an agreement with Washington to take action, including possible sanctions, at the European level if Russia uses energy as a weapon in dealings with other countries, a senior U.S. State Department official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Security

EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Securit...

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant in Italy; Olympics-WHO head Tedros backs Tokyo Games amid pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant ...

 Global
3
IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

 India
4
Belgium's National Day: Google honors heroes working on pandemic, flood disasters

Belgium's National Day: Google honors heroes working on pandemic, flood disa...

 Belgium

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021