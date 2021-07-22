Left Menu

Three held with 2 kg heroin from India-Pakistan border

Three persons with 2 kilograms of heroin worth Rs 14 crore have been arrested from the international border here by the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF).

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 22-07-2021 21:45 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 21:45 IST
Three held with 2 kg heroin from India-Pakistan border
Three persons arrested with 2 kg heroin (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three persons with 2 kilograms of heroin worth Rs 14 crore have been arrested from the international border here by the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF). According to SSP Anti Narcotics Task Force Vinay Sharma, the accused persons are a part of an international drugs module operated from Pakistan.

"On specific inputs, Naresh Kumar was arrested and 1 kg of Heroin was recovered from him. On sustained questioning, he revealed one more packet is hidden near the international border and two more persons Kamal Singh and Balbir Singh were arrested and another packet was recovered with the help of Indian Army," Sharma told ANI. He further said this can be a case of narco-terrorism as they have got the names of many operators of this drug smuggling module who are operating from Pakistan.

"In this case, the packets were thrown across the border. Drones, tunnels, pipes are being used to smuggle drugs across the border. ANTF will try extradition of people involved and may take help of interpole also," the SSP added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Websites of airlines, banks, tech companies down in widespread outage

Websites of airlines, banks, tech companies down in widespread outage

 Global
2
Ericsson, partners launch Ireland’s first indoor 5G network to boost manufacturing

Ericsson, partners launch Ireland’s first indoor 5G network to boost manufac...

 Ireland
3
Rains cause landslides in Pune district; water released from dam

Rains cause landslides in Pune district; water released from dam

 India
4
Microsoft announces acquisition of CloudKnox Security

Microsoft announces acquisition of CloudKnox Security

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021