Left Menu

India reports 39,742 new COVID-19 cases, 535 deaths

India reported 39,742 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the active caseload of the country to 4,08,212 on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2021 10:37 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 10:37 IST
India reports 39,742 new COVID-19 cases, 535 deaths
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India reported 39,742 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the active caseload of the country to 4,08,212 on Sunday. 39,972 recoveries and 535 deaths have also been reported in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total recoveries of the country stand at 3,05,43,138, while the death toll stood at 4,20,551. As per the Union Health Ministry, the present recovery rate is 97.36 per cent, wherein, 39,972 patients recovered yesterday.

For the 34th consecutive day, the Daily positivity rate in India was reported to be less than 3 per cent; 2.31 per cent. In the ongoing Nationwide Vaccination Drive, as per the ministry, 43.31 crore vaccine doses have been administered, and a total of 45.62 crore tests have been conducted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-IOC's Bach draws ire in Japan over long opening ceremony speech; Gymnastics- For medals, U.S. women face biggest opponents - each other and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-IOC's Bach draws ire in Japan over long openin...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,919 - RKI; China's Sinovac evaluates vaccine plant in Chile and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,919 - R...

 Global
4
Microsoft Store’s Ultimate Game Sale returns: Here are top deals

Microsoft Store’s Ultimate Game Sale returns: Here are top deals

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021