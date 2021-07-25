India reports 39,742 new COVID-19 cases, 535 deaths

India reported 39,742 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the active caseload of the country to 4,08,212 on Sunday. 39,972 recoveries and 535 deaths have also been reported in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total recoveries of the country stand at 3,05,43,138, while the death toll stood at 4,20,551. As per the Union Health Ministry, the present recovery rate is 97.36 per cent, wherein, 39,972 patients recovered yesterday.

For the 34th consecutive day, the Daily positivity rate in India was reported to be less than 3 per cent; 2.31 per cent. In the ongoing Nationwide Vaccination Drive, as per the ministry, 43.31 crore vaccine doses have been administered, and a total of 45.62 crore tests have been conducted. (ANI)

