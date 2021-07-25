Olympics-Archery-South Korea women win ninth straight team gold
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 25-07-2021 13:35 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 13:29 IST
- Country:
- Japan
South Korea won a ninth consecutive gold medal in the women's team archery event at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.
The Russian Olympic Committee team won silver and Germany claimed bronze.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- South Korea
- Germany
- Tokyo Olympics
Advertisement