Olympics-Weightlifting-China's Li wins gold in men's 61kg
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 25-07-2021 14:26 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 14:21 IST
China's Li Fabin won the gold medal in the men's 61kg weightlifting event at Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.
Indonesia's Eko Yuli Irawan won the silver medal and Kazakhstan's Igor Son the bronze.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
