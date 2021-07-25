Olympics-Gymnastics-German team wears full-body suit at Tokyo qualifications

Left Menu

The Germans wore the full-body suits at the European championships in April in a move that was broadly praised by other female gymnasts. For women, the standard competition outfit is a leotard, with long, half-length sleeved and sleeveless garments allowed.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 25-07-2021 17:58 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 17:48 IST
The German women's gymnastics team wore full-body suits in qualifications at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday after saying their fashion choice went against the sexualization of their sport and showed that women could wear what they choose. The team, composed of Sarah Voss, Pauline Schaefer-Betz, Elisabeth Seitz, and Kim Bui, opened their Olympic performance on the asymmetric bars wearing red and white unitards, which are combined leotards and leggings extending to the ankles.

They wore similar outfits during training on Thursday and said they could choose to wear them again in competition. The Germans wore the full-body suits at the European championships in April in a move that was broadly praised by other female gymnasts.

For women, the standard competition outfit is a leotard, with long, half-length sleeved and sleeveless garments allowed. Outfits covering legs are authorized in international competitions but to date, they have been worn almost exclusively for religious reasons.

