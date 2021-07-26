ADVISORY-Alert on Australia winning Olympic gold in men's 4x100 relay issued in error
The alert on Australia winning Olympic gold in the men's 4x100 freestyle relay was sent in error and is withdrawn.
For a story on the United States winning the gold medal, click. STORY_NUMBER: STORY_DATE: STORY_TIME:[03:21:20] (Asia Desk)
