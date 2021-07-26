Maha: Youth Cong protests in Nagpur over inflation, Pegasus row

The Youth Congress on Monday staged a protest in Nagpur against rising inflation caused by hike in fuel prices as well as the Pegasus spyware issue.

The protest, which was held at Sanvidhan Square here, was led by Maharashtra minister Sunil Kedar who said the policies of the Centre had severely affected the common man.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)