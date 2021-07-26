Olympics-Table Tennis-Japan wins mixed doubles gold
Reuters | Updated: 26-07-2021 18:57 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 18:57 IST
Japan's Jun Mizutani and Mima Ito defeated China's Xu Xin and Liu Shiwen to win gold at the table tennis mixed doubles event on Monday.
Taiwan's Lin Yun Ju and Cheng I Ching claimed bronze.
