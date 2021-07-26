Left Menu

Gazprom trunk gas pipeline ablaze after leak in Russia

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 26-07-2021 22:53 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 22:53 IST
Gazprom trunk gas pipeline ablaze after leak in Russia
  • Country:
  • Russia

A trunk pipeline belonging to Russian gas giant Gazprom leaked and caught ablaze in the Perm region on Monday but no one has been hurt, the company said.

Part of the Urengoy-Center 2 gas pipeline was ruptured and caught fire near the river Sylva, which is about 1,390 km (860 miles) east of Moscow, Gazprom said.

The company added that gas was being supplied to customers via parallel pipelines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

 United Kingdom
2
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID-19 caseloads remain high; Ghana aims to receive 18 million COVID shots by October and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID...

 Global
4
LG unveils new 2021 TONE Free FP9 and FP8 earbuds

LG unveils new 2021 TONE Free FP9 and FP8 earbuds

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021