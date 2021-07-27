Total capacity of renewable energy installed reaches 96.95 GW

Government of India had set a target of 1,75,000 MW installed capacity from renewable sources by the year 2022 which includes 1,00,000 MW from Solar, 60,000 MW from Wind, 10,000 MW from Biomass and 5000 MW from Small Hydro. As of 30.06.2021, the total capacity of Renewable Energy installed: under installation and under tied was 96.95 GW. This does not include large Hydro, which is also renewable. As of 30.06.2021, the total power generation capacity installed from non-fossil fuel sources was 150.06 GW; which is 39% of the total installed capacity. Therefore, India is well on its way to achieving and surpassing its nationally determined contribution (NDC) target which was 40% capacity by non-fossil-fuel sources by 2030.

Further, to promote renewable energy sources, the following steps have been taken:

Waiver of inter-State transmission charges on the transmission of the electricity generated from the solar and wind sources, for projects to be commissioned upto 30th June 2025.

Green energy corridors have been developed to evacuate power from Renewable Energy Sources.

Renewable Purchase Obligation Trajectory has been notified with the objective of creating a renewable power capacity of 175 GW by the year 2022.

This information was given by Union Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy, Shri R.K. Singh in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.

(With Inputs from PIB)