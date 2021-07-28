Left Menu

Olympics-Rowing-Netherlands, China post world best times to win quad sculls races

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 28-07-2021 07:38 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 07:38 IST
The Dutch men's crew and China's women posted a world best times to clinch Olympic gold in their respective quad sculls competitions on Wednesday at Tokyo's Sea Forest Waterway.

Britain picked up silver and Australia claimed bronze in the men's race, while Poland took silver and Australia took bronze in the women's event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

