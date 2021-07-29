Mizo police not yet vacated disputed border post, says Assam Minister

Amidst the ongoing border tensions between Assam and Mizoram, Assam Minister Ashok Singhal on Thursday alleged the Mizoram government has not removed its police from the disputed site and hoped that talks pave the way for a solution. Ashok Singhal who holds the state's Housing, Urban Affairs and Irrigation portfolio told ANI: "The Ministry of Home Affairs had ordered CRPF to be deployed, we have given our post to CRPF but Mizoram government has still not removed its people from the post, which is sad. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that the dispute can be resolved by talks."

"It feels like the Mizo people wish to settle the dispute via arms and ammunitions. If it is so, then, this approach itself is wrong. Also, six police officers of Assam Police were martyred during the clash while Mizoram officials continued to shoot LMG (light machine guns) at the disputed site. Peace and harmony between the two states is yet to be attained", said the minister. The minister also said that Mizoram should understand that people of both the states "should live together and move forward together."

Meanwhile, requesting the Centre to intervene in the border dispute with Assam, the Mizoram government on Wednesday said miscreants from Assam had removed railway tracks and blocked National Highway (NH) 306 disrupting transportation to the state. Mizoram Home Secretary Pu Lalnunmawia Chuaungo requested the Centre to take necessary action for the immediate removal of the blockade to ensure resumption of the movement of goods and passengers to Mizoram.

Union home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Wednesday had met Assam chief secretary Jishnu Baruah and Mizoram chief secretary Lalnunmawia Chuaungo as part of the Centre's effort to de-escalate the border conflict. On Monday, the border dispute between the two states peaked and a fierce gun battle between the forces of the two states resulted in the death of five Assam police personnel and one civilian. One injured policeman succumbed to his injuries later taking the total number of policemen killed to six. At least 50 people were injured in the incident. A total of six companies of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been deployed at the site where the policemen died. (ANI)