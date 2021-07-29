PM Modi lauds Govt decision on providing reservation in medical courses

Left Menu

"Our Government has taken a landmark decision for providing 27% reservation for OBCs and 10% reservation for Economically Weaker Section in the All India Quota Scheme for undergraduate and postgraduate medical/dental courses from the current academic year. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2021 18:15 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 18:15 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has lauded the Government's landmark decision for providing 27% reservation for OBCs and 10% reservation for Economically Weaker Section in the All India Quota Scheme for undergraduate and postgraduate medical/dental courses from the current academic year.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said;

This will immensely help thousands of our youth every year get better opportunities and create a new paradigm of social justice in our country."

(With Inputs from PIB)

