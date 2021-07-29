Tokyo Olympics: Day 6 Medal tally
PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 29-07-2021 19:13 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 19:13 IST
Following is the medal tally at the end of Day 6 at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday.
Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 China 15 7 9 31 2 Japan 15 4 6 25 3 USA 14 14 10 38 4 ROC 8 11 9 28 5 Australia 8 2 10 20 6 Great Britain 5 7 6 18 7 Korea 4 3 5 12 8 France 3 5 3 11 9 Germany 3 3 7 13 10 Italy 2 7 10 19 46 India 0 1 0 1.
