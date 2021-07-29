Left Menu

WFP welcomes contribution from Saudi Arabia to support refugees in Tanzania

This latest contribution from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia comes at a time when WFP is facing significant funding gaps that have led to only 68 percent of humanitarian food being distributed to refugees in Tanzania.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dar Es Salaam | Updated: 29-07-2021 22:42 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 22:42 IST
The consignment of dates will supplement WFP’s monthly food assistance to over 50,000 pregnant and breastfeeding women, children under five years of age and other vulnerable groups in Mtendeli, Nduta and Nyarugusu refugee camps in the Kigoma Region.  Image Credit: ANI
The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) today welcomed a contribution of 36 metric tons of nutritious dates worth USD 88,437 from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) to support refugees living in north-west Tanzania.

The consignment of dates will supplement WFP's monthly food assistance to over 50,000 pregnant and breastfeeding women, children under five years of age and other vulnerable groups in Mtendeli, Nduta and Nyarugusu refugee camps in the Kigoma Region. This latest contribution from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia comes at a time when WFP is facing significant funding gaps that have led to only 68 percent of humanitarian food being distributed to refugees in Tanzania.

"WFP is grateful to The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center for their continued support. We are very pleased that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia remains one of our valued donors in Tanzania, helping WFP reach the most vulnerable populations in need of food assistance," said WFP Country Director and Representative Sarah Gordon-Gibson at a handover ceremony held at the Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Dar es Salaam.

Refugees are solely reliant on WFP to meet their basic food needs. They receive a food basket that consists of Super cereal, pulses, salt, vegetable oil and fortified maize meal. The distribution of dates will take place this month and provide more than 50,000 beneficiaries with much-needed healthy nutritients.

Currently, WFP is assisting nearly 235,000 Burundian and Congolese refugees in Kigoma's Mtendeli, Nduta, and Nyarugusu refugee camps. Between now and June 2022, WFP is facing a funding shortfall of USD 29.6 million for its refugee operations.

