Goa Assembly passes bill for formation of mining corporation

The Goa Legislative Assembly on Friday passed a bill for the formation of a state-run corporation to carry out mining in a ''scientific and ecologically sustainable'' way.

The Goa Mineral Development Corporation Bill, 2021, is expected to help restart the iron ore mining activity in the state.

The industry came to a halt after the Supreme Court in 2018 quashed 88 mining licenses for various illegalities including the violation of environmental laws. The 40-member House passed the bill by voice vote.

A state-run corporation will be set up “to carry out mining operations in an orderly, scientific and ecologically sustainable manner,” the bill said.

The corporation will be headed by the chief minister and will have on its board the secretaries of the departments of mines, finance and environment.

The corporation can obtain mining leases/grants, prospecting licenses and other permissions under the Mines and Mineral Development and Regulation Act, 1957, and carry out all mining operations, it said.

