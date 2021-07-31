Left Menu

BSF troops eliminate 2 Pakistani intruders in Punjab's Ferozepur

The Border Security Force (BSF) troops killed two Pakistan intruders in Punjab's Ferozepur district on Friday, said BSF in an official statement.

ANI | Ferozepur (Punjab) | Updated: 31-07-2021 12:19 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 12:19 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Border Security Force (BSF) troops killed two Pakistan intruders in Punjab's Ferozepur district on Friday, said BSF in an official statement. "On July 30, 2021 at about 2048 hours, BSF troops deployed in AOR of BOP, Thehkelan (Amarkot), Ferozepur observed suspicious movement of intruders sneaking inside Indian territory between a border post," the BSF statement said.

The troops challenged the intruders and told them to stop. But they did not pay any heed despite repeated warnings and continued to move towards the Indian side in an attempt to cross the border fence. Subsequently, they were fired upon by the troops and two intruders were shot down, BSF said in the statement. A detailed search is in progress. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

