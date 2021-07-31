Left Menu

Olympics-Badminton-Taiwan wins gold in men's doubles

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 31-07-2021 18:41 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 18:41 IST
Olympics-Badminton-Taiwan wins gold in men's doubles
  • Country:
  • Japan

Taiwan's Lee Yang and Wang Chi-Lin won the badminton men's doubles Olympic gold medal on Saturday by beating China's Li Junhui and Liu Yuchen 21-18 21-12 at the Tokyo Games.

The Chinese duo therefore claimed silver, while Malaysia's Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik bagged the event's bronze medal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; 'Don't worry!' says Moscow after space station thrown off course and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
4
Rajasthan govt decides to raise minimum wages in state

Rajasthan govt decides to raise minimum wages in state

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021