Olympics-Badminton-Taiwan wins gold in men's doubles
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 31-07-2021 18:41 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 18:41 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Taiwan's Lee Yang and Wang Chi-Lin won the badminton men's doubles Olympic gold medal on Saturday by beating China's Li Junhui and Liu Yuchen 21-18 21-12 at the Tokyo Games.
The Chinese duo therefore claimed silver, while Malaysia's Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik bagged the event's bronze medal.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Taiwan
- Tokyo Games
- Lee Yang
- Malaysia
- Chinese
- Wang Chi-Lin
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Slovakia thanks Taiwan for face masks with 10,000 vaccine dose pledge
Slovakia thanks Taiwan for masks with pledge of 10,000 vaccine doses
Olympics-Tennis-Djokovic confirms he will compete at Tokyo Games
Olympics-Australian tennis player De Minaur tests positive for COVID-19, latest athlete to miss Tokyo Games
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Basketball-US cancel exhibition against Australia due to COVID caution; Olympics-Tennis-Djokovic confirms he will compete at Tokyo Games and more