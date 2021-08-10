Left Menu

INS Tabar enters Bergen in Norway

The Norwegian officials expressed their happiness on receiving an Indian warship and hoped to see more such similar engagements in future to consolidate the relations between the two countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2021 17:35 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 17:35 IST
INS Tabar enters Bergen in Norway
On completion of port visit, in a landmark first, for the Indian Navy, INS Tabar participated in a Maritime Partnership Exercise with Royal Norwegian Navy ship, HNoMS Storm, a Skjold class FAC (M) on 08 Aug 21. Image Credit: Twitter(@indiannavy)
  • Country:
  • India

INS Tabar, as part of the ongoing deployment, entered Bergen harbour on 05 Aug 21. The ship was received by the Liaison Officer of the Royal Norwegian Navy and the Indian Defence Attaché. Commodore Trond Gimmingsrud, Chief of Royal Norwegian Naval Fleet and Mr Christian Hafstad, the Deputy Harbour Master of Bergen Harbour visited the ship and interacted with the Commanding Officer on the jetty as per prevailing covid protocols. The Norwegian officials expressed their happiness on receiving an Indian warship and hoped to see more such similar engagements in future to consolidate the relations between the two countries.

On completion of port visit, in a landmark first, for the Indian Navy, INS Tabar participated in a Maritime Partnership Exercise with Royal Norwegian Navy ship, HNoMS Storm, a Skjold class FAC (M) on 08 Aug 21. A range of operations like surface manoeuvers, Visit Board Search & Seizure exercise (VBSS) and vertical replenishment by helicopter were exercised. The exercise was mutually beneficial in enhancing interoperability and consolidating combined operations against maritime threats.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

 Global
2
Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August 10 launch

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August 10 launch

 Global
3
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021