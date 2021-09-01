Left Menu

Odisha: BJD stages sit-in near Raj Bhavan to protest 'inadequate' fertiliser supply by Centre

Several BJD legislators and party workers staged a demonstration near Raj Bhavan here to protest against inadequate supply of fertilisers to Odisha by the BJP-led government at the Centre, a charge the saffron party denied.The ruling party in the state alleged that the central government did not supply fertilisers, particularly urea, as per the plan prepared earlier for the ongoing Kharif season.The Centre is responsible for the farmers distress.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 01-09-2021 19:46 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 19:44 IST
Odisha: BJD stages sit-in near Raj Bhavan to protest 'inadequate' fertiliser supply by Centre
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Several BJD legislators and party workers staged a demonstration near Raj Bhavan here to protest against ''inadequate supply'' of fertilisers to Odisha by the BJP-led government at the Centre, a charge the saffron party denied.

The ruling party in the state alleged that the central government did not supply fertilisers, particularly urea, as per the plan prepared earlier for the ongoing Kharif season.

''The Centre is responsible for the farmers' distress. Though Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had earlier informed the central government about the scarcity of fertilisers for the Kharif season, it did not address the issue,'' BJD vice president Debiprasad Mishra told reporters here.

Farmers are facing the fertiliser shortage, particularly urea, at a time when Kharif crops have been sowed on 61.96 hectares of land in the state, BJD leader Sanjay Dasburma said. A team of the ruling party leaders also submitted a memorandum to Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal.

The BJD held the demonstration a day after the opposition BJP and the Congress decided to raise the farmers' issue during the state assembly's Monsoon session that began on Wednesday. Though Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had earlier assured the state of completing work for a fertiliser plant at Talcher within 36 months in 2018, it has not been done, another BJD leader Sulata Deo alleged. However, the BJP denied all the allegations and claimed that the ruling party created an ''artificial fertiliser scarcity'' in the market. The saffron party accused the BJD leaders of diverting fertilisers to businessmen and indulging in black marketing of it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest update

OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest upda...

 Global
2
FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

 United Kingdom
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-19 cases surge; Florida withholds funds from two school districts over mask mandates and more

Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021