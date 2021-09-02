Left Menu

Chinese regulators summon ride-hailing firms to meeting to discuss market concerns

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 02-09-2021 08:41 IST
Chinese regulators summon ride-hailing firms to meeting to discuss market concerns
  • China

Chinese regulators summoned 11 ride-hailing firms including Didi Global Inc, Geely's Caocao and Meituan's ride-hailing unit to a meeting, the transport ministry said on Thursday, to discuss points of concern in the sector.

At the meeting held on Wednesday, authorities highlighted the hiring of unqualified drivers and use of promotions that disrupt fair market order, the ministry said in a statement.

Regulators urged ride-hailing companies to comply with relevant rules and protect data security, the ministry said.

