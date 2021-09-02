Left Menu

JNU to observe August 14 as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day each year

The Executive Council of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Thursday approved observance of August 14 each year as 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day' by the university.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Executive Council of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Thursday approved observance of August 14 each year as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day by the university. Further, JNU in a press release informed, "The University will organize on August 14 every year various events including webinars/seminars, exhibitions, distinguished lectures, recording a true account of the events through survivors, and other related activities in order to educate the younger generation about how millions of Indians lost their lives to the horrors of the partition."

JNU also said that it will revisit the partition of India as a moment of national trauma with broad historical phases related to ideologies and ideologues of the partition, the events of Partition leading to violence, the breaking up of civilization and the after-effects of the partition with silencing of truths and construction of an obfuscated discourse. The university will also celebrate April 14, the birthday of Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, and December 6, Baba Saheb's Mahaparinirvana Diwas each year.

"On both these occasions, the contributions of Dr Ambedkar in the nation-building will be discussed by the university through seminars and lectures," the university informed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently announced that August 14 will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day in the memory of the struggles and sacrifices of people, saying the pain of partition can never be forgotten. (ANI)

