India follows Constitution: Union Minister Naqvi shows mirror to Taliban over 'raising voice for Muslims in Kashmir' remark

Referring to the remark of Taliban stating "we have the right to raise our voice for the Muslims of Kashmir as well", Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Friday said that India follows the Constitution, where the worshipers in mosques are not killed by bullets and bombs nor girls are stopped from going to school.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2021 03:14 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 03:14 IST
Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Referring to the remark of Taliban stating "we have the right to raise our voice for the Muslims of Kashmir as well", Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Friday said that India follows the Constitution, where the worshipers in mosques are not killed by bullets and bombs nor girls are stopped from going to school. Taliban regime, the terror group has said that it has the right to raise its voice for Muslims anywhere including in Kashmir. However, it added that the group does not have the policy to raise arms against any country.

Speaking to ANI, Naqvi said, "I appeal to them (Taliban) with folded hands that spare the Muslims of India. Here worshipers praying in mosques are not attacked with bullets and bombs. Here girls are not stopped from going to school, their heads and legs are not cut off. The scripture of the governments of this country is the Constitution and the country functions following it." "The Constitution guarantees inclusive development, guarantees everyone's cooperation and the country is driven by that," he added.

In an interview with BBC Urdu, Taliban spokesperson Suhail Shaheen said, "We have this right, being Muslims, to raise our voice for Muslims in Kashmir, India, and any other country." "We will raise our voice and say that Muslims are your own people, your own citizens. They are entitled to equal rights under your laws," he added. (ANI)

